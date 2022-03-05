news, local-news,

Dubbo councillor Josh Black is pushing for more government funding for the local government area's roads. He particularly wants to see Wheelers Lane upgraded, between the railway line and Myall Street. "The road surface of Wheelers Lane was wrecked by heavy trucks which has allowed water to get under the bitumen seal," Cr Black said. He said Dubbo Regional Council's finances had been "wrecked by the COVID pandemic", leaving the organisation unable to pay for the $2 million Wheelers Lane upgrade. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The current condition of the pavement is rated as poor and it presents with pavement deformations, high roughness count, multiple pothole repairs and shoving, Mr Black said. The rehabilitated pavement would improve road safety, particularly during periods of wet weather. "Contributing $1m each to that upgrade would be a fair and appropriate way for the state and federal governments to show their thanks and appreciation to the Dubbo residents and ratepayers for the massive and costly effort that the council put in during the COVID crisis," Mr Black said. Wheelers Lane is part of Cr Black's ongoing push for better roads in the LGA. "Roads are a huge issue. If I can get elected on basically a roads platform it shows what a huge issue roads are around the Dubbo area, and I'm also hearing in the Wellington area as well," he said. At the February council meeting, he submitted a motion for council to provide a report on road maintenance and repair, covering areas like the schedule of road repairs and the rating system that highlights the condition the roads are in. Councillor Matt Wright said he knew Cr Black's phone had been busy since the election, due to complaints from residents about the state of the roads. The sentiment was echoed by councillor Jess Gough who said she was sick of getting road complaints. However, it was councillor Pam Wells who announced at the meeting a 10-year-old had confidently told her 'Josh Black is going to fix the roads'. Council has already applied for a $1.5 million federal government grant to repair part of Wheelers Lane.

