Ellen Lovett-Lodge is vowing to be there for the last movie night when Dubbo Westview Drive-In closes on April 2. The Dubbo grandmother was at the rare outdoor cinema as the projector switched on in 2017 for the first time in more than three decades. Since then the drive-in has become a popular outing for Mrs Lovett-Lodge and four generations of her family. Those happy times will come to an end within weeks, with the privately-owned land on which the drive-in venture operates sold in January after about 15 years on the market. Back in 2017 when Mrs Lovett-Lodge learnt the drive-in was being revived for a weekend, she snapped up tickets, going to the opening night's screening of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and then Dirty Dancing the next night. "Yes, the first two nights I was there that it opened, one with my grandchildren and one with my mother - it was her very first time she'd ever been to the drive-in," Mrs Lovett-Lodge said. "It's usually a family outing, every time there's a kids' movie, my daughter and I take the kids, the grandchildren, and it's usually a family gathering. "Last time [for the Clifford the Big Red Dog screening] we had 10 kids and eight adults, a great night out with the kids and their cousins and family." Mrs Lovett-Lodge said her sister at Orange had made the trip to Dubbo with children to attend the drive-in in recent times, as had her sister and mother from Nyngan. For Mrs Lovett-Lodge it's been a walk down memory lane, revisiting an activity enjoyed in earlier years when drive-ins were common. "When I was a teenager, yes [I'd go to the drive-in], this one, or I went to Orange once, but usually this one," she said. Dubbo Westview Drive-In opened on the Mitchell Highway site in October 1970, giving the city a chance to experience the cultural phenomenon borrowed from the United States. It was considered the place to be in its heyday, but closed in the mid-1980s, as technology and fashions changed. In the 21st century, chances to have a night at the drive-in are scarce, with Dubbo's drive-in understood to be one of only three operating in NSW. Mrs Lovett-Lodge is sorry to see the era end. "My grandkids love going, before we left last week, they wanted to know when we were coming back again," she said. "And we said... that's your last drive-in you'll probably ever go to." The keen patron said she wished to thank drive-in operater Jason Yelverton and "his team for the good work they do". Now she's waiting for tickets to go on sale to the last night, which will screen Grease. "I will be definitely booking a ticket, as soon as they're available," Mrs Lovett-Lodge said. "I was there when it opened and I'll be there when it closes." Movies are on at the drive-in every weekend until it closes, with a screening of The World's Fastest Indian for its last car event on Saturday.

