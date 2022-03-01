news, local-news, news, dubbo, drive-in, Westview, Stone, Grease, Encanto

Blockbuster movies and the roar of engines are part of the plans for the final weeks of the Dubbo Westview Drive-In. The gates of the iconic outdoor cinema will close for the final time on the weekend of April 1-2, after the privately-owned land it operates on was sold in January, paving the way for a new chapter for the property. Before the era ends, the drive-in operators are inviting the community to experience the thrill of "watching the film stars underneath the stars". Each weekend leading up to the April closure will feature a range of new and classic movies and there will also be two major car and motorcycle events. On Saturday, the drive-in will host its last car event, a screening of The World's Fastest Indian, starring Anthony Hopkins. Similar to its 2019 American Graffiti and 2020 Running on Empty events, which drew car enthusiasts from right across the eastern states, the event is expected to attract classic, custom, hot rod and street machines. On the calendar for the weekend of March 18-20 is the very last "Westview ride-in" motorcycle event. Cult-hit biker film Stone and documentary Stone Forever will show on the big screen, and that's not all that's on the program. A "Stone run" led by original cast member John Ifkovitch, who played Zonk in the film, a Z1 900 50th anniversary show and shine, a bar and live music by Greenriver also feature on the weekend's line-up. The drive-in has collaborated with charity Black Dog Ride on March 20, when a Black Dog Ride will leave from the drive-in, bound for Albert's Rabbit Trap Hotel. The ride aims to raise awareness and funds for men's mental health and suicide prevention. Other movies on the calendar this month are a Disney's Encanto Drive-In Experience fundraiser hosted by Laura Shooter on March 11, The Blues Brothers on March 12, Smokey and the Bandit on March 25 and The Batman on March 26. The grand finale will feature Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on April 1 and family favourite Grease on April 2. The drive-in had been closed for more than 30 years when Dubbo's Jason Yelverton led the revival of the asset, helped by family members including Ashleigh Hull. "Although it's certainly sad seeing our family-run business close, we are still looking forward to sharing our last weekend together with the community and making it a big one," Ms Hull said. "We are expecting our tickets to our last weekend to sell out, and once tickets are sold out, that's it - Dubbo's Westview Drive-In closes. "It really is an opportunity you don't want to miss."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/fe496d65-e891-4166-9e0a-a903f7506060.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg