A Dubbo practice providing diagnostic services vital to health care has unveiled a new name. Orana Radiology has rebranded to Lumus Imaging, in a move to bring uniformity to the various brands Healthcare Imaging Services has operated under. The Dubbo site was one of eight locations to transition to the new name on February 14, with new red and white signage installed at the Brisbane Street premises in the same week. For many years, Healthcare Imaging Services had operated under multiple brand names across Australia, to provide a variety of imaging services to patients, referrers, suppliers, and partners, the business reported. "As we continue to support our aim to be a customer-centric healthcare business, we have unified all our Healthcare Imaging Services brands under one national brand, Lumus Imaging," imaging manager at Dubbo Emma Gunn said. "In addition to refreshing our brand identity, Lumus Imaging is updating services, focusing on digital capabilities, and enhancing the way we interact with our patients and referrers. "We felt these changes aligned to a new brand across our 135 sites nationally." Lumus Imaging reports it has 25 to 30 people in its Dubbo team, with a lot of long-term staff members. Nationally, its team of radiographers, sonographers, nuclear medicine technologists, nurses, centre support staff, as well as its network of independent radiologists make up its 2000 diagnostic imaging experts and support staff across 135 sites right around the country. Ms Gunn says the practice has a particular focus on providing state-of-the-art medical diagnostic imaging in regional areas. "As our regional population grows so does our ongoing commitment to servicing our community," she said. "As well as servicing Dubbo we are very aware of what it means for patients to travel from more remote communities, we have a commitment to these patients and the logistics of what it means for them to be in Dubbo for the day. "We offer a predominately bulk-billed service and accept all referrals." Sites at Mudgee, Bloomfield and Orange have also changed to the Lumus Imaging brand. Transitioning on the same day as Dubbo were Ipswich, Oxley, Indooroopilly, Springfield, Mount Ommaney, Richlands and Ipswich River Link.

