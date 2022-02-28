coronavirus,

Western NSW Local Health District experts believe the fact hospital admissions haven't risen at the same rate as case numbers is proof COVID-19 vaccinations are working, and are pushing for more people to role up their sleeve again as the state government continues to wind back restrictions. Dr Mel Berry, Medical Director Clinical Quality and Patient Safety, and Emergency Medicine Specialist, and Dr Allan Kerrigan, Paediatrician and Staff Specialist, have worked extensively on the Western health district's pandemic response. Between the COVID Care in the Community program and frontline work, Dr Berry and Dr Kerrigan both said booster shots should not be delayed. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Boosters strengthen your immune system, helping to maintain a higher level of protection. For immunocompromised, boosters and third doses build a response similar to those not immunosuppressed," Dr Berry said. To February 20, more than 95 per cent of eligible people aged 16 and over in the district have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 52 per cent of people had received a booster or third dose. Hospitalisation numbers across the district haven't risen about 14 in the last week, dipping as low as eight on February 20. "We've seen how effective vaccinations have been in protecting people from serious illness. Hospital admissions haven't risen at the same rate as case numbers," Dr Berry added. But he stressed that protection reduces over time and we're now entering a time of year when people typically get sick more often. And that's where the booster shots come into play. "Boosters give the immune system a jump start, so you have an added layer of protection," Dr Berry said. "It's a simple equation - get your booster and your chances of getting seriously ill are significantly reduced." Dr Kerrigan said the extra shot may help prevent transmission, and the protection that boost will invariably helps to keep those around you safe as well. "With higher rates of disadvantage and chronic disease, our district has a large number of people at greater risk of serious illness," Dr Kerrigan said. "We all know someone at greater risk, so even if you don't think you need that extra protection at least do your bit to help protect them." The experts shared the belief that "COVID-19 is everywhere" and as vaccination coverage has risen and restrictions have eased it has become difficult to measure the true spread of the virus. "A large number of cases are confirmed, but it's inevitable there's many unidentified cases too," Dr Kerrigan said. "That's why, now more than ever, we need to realise our individual responsibility. We understand how often people have heard about individual responsibility and we understand COVID-fatigue is a very real thing. But we simply cannot afford to be complacent now." "The impact COVID-19 is still having on people every day is heartbreaking," Dr Berry. "We all have the power to help reduce that impact. Taking sensible precautions all the time makes a big difference but vaccination and boosters are our best tool to protect everyone. "Get your booster to look after your health, your family and the community." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/c50c7b75-f35c-434c-9164-94cba80e1c43.jpg/r1_0_1015_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg