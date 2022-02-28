news, local-news,

The Golden Highway reopened on Monday morning. About 5.20am Sunday, emergency services were called to the Golden Highway, Cassilis, after reports two trucks were involved in a head-on collision. The male driver of one of the trucks died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified. An investigation into the crash is under way and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The highway near Thompsons Road was closed in both directions for more than 24 hours. Live Traffic NSW said the highway was "closed for sometime for investigation and salvage". As inquiries continue, anyone who may have witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

