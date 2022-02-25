news, local-news,

Lyn Campbell, a retired North Dubbo Primary School teacher who spends her time volunteering at Dundullimal Homestead has been honoured for helping to keep alive a part of Australia's rich history. Born and bred here, Mrs Campbell, 66, vowed to continue on her deep connection with her own heritage and "spread the word" even after her teaching career ended. She was rewarded recently with the National Trust Honours Award from NSW for more than seven years of work. Mrs Campbell joined a passionate team of volunteers at Dundullimal to help run it as a cultural centre, next to the iconic Taronga Western Plains Zoo. READ ALSO: - 'Use it or lose it': Get out and support local this weekend - LeaderLife's cordial flies off the shelves at first farmers market sale - Woman 'on a short leash' after caught offending days after court sentence At the centre, Mrs Campbell's most important task is to meet and greet everyone who come through the doors of Dubbo's oldest homestead and guide them to know the rich story of earliest pastoralists in the region. Built sometime in the 1830s when squatters created structures for shelter and completed in the 1840s by the pastoralist John Maughan, Dundullimal represents what life in the colony was like for early settlers in the western plains. "I think it is important that we continue to spread the word about preserving our history and it's even more important how we tell our story," Mrs Campbell said. "We don't have a lot of schools coming for some time but when they do, its lots of memories coming back to me as teacher. "We have an excellent educational program that we run here we are part of the current syllabus on local history settlements. "I always have a good day when children come up for three hours to learn about our early colonial settlement, the Aboriginal history, convicts and squatters because its Dundullimal's history." Mrs Campbell received the National Trust Honours Award from NSW president Neil Wykes OAM. "It is incredibly important that we recognise and celebrate the extraordinary contribution of our volunteers through the National Trust Honours Awards," Mr Wykes said. "Our volunteers' knowledge and enthusiasm are crucial in creating memorable experiences at our National Trust properties and in helping to protect them for future generations. "Lyn supports the heritage property in many ways and is confident taking a lead role. When it comes to welcoming new volunteers, Lyn does not hesitate to provide guidance and encourages everyone to 'have a go". "She is very passionate about Dundullimal's history and its unique collection items, and is eager to share her knowledge with the other volunteers and visitors. With a great sense of humour, Lyn is a hit with visitors of all ages."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/a4c34ebe-8a7e-4f67-8f33-ca835f4d7810.jpg/r0_536_4032_2814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg