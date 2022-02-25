news, local-news,

A Trangie woman was busted driving just 16 days after being disqualified in court. Hannah Grace Fieldsend's lawyer was warned his client was "very close to the cliff edge", when her matter was before Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday. The 31-year-old was driving a white Hyuandi Accent along Myall Street in Dubbo at about 9.40pm on December 30 last year, when police pulled her over for a random breath test. Police approached the vehicle when they saw she had three young passengers in the car. Officers said they noticed the two in the back did not have their seatbelts on properly, which Fieldsend said "the bottom half of the seatbelt is on". READ ALSO: Fieldsend was asked for her licence which she said she didn't have on her. After returning a negative breath test, further checks revealed her licence had been disqualified on December 14 last year in Dubbo Local Court. Court documents said Fieldsend had been busted for driving while disqualified on November 27 last year, and was disqualified in court for a further 12 months. Legal Aid defence lawyer Bill Dickens pleaded guilty on Fieldsend's behalf, who did not appear in court on Wednesday. Magistrate Gary Wilson said Fieldsend was "very close to the cliff edge", regarding her repeated offending. Mr Dickens said Fieldsend had learned her lesson and he had warned her of the seriousness of the offence. "I've given her that advice, if she's subject to a community corrections order she's on a very short leash," he said. Fieldsend was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month community-corrections order, disqualified from driving for six months and fined $500.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/f2b86e31-a54d-41ca-9b33-988a1b4993f1.jpg/r0_164_4928_2948_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg