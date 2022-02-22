news, local-news,

A drink-driving p-plater was busted by police when he was spotted cruising in West Dubbo without his headlights on. Logan John Acheson, appeared in Dubbo Local Court last week asking for leniency after he was caught behind the wheel, more than two times the legal limit for a fully licenced driver. The 23-year-old came to the attention of police at about 12.30am on December 27 last year when he was driving along O'Donnell Street without his headlights on. READ ALSO: Police stopped Acheson for a random breath test, when he told the officers he had drank about 10 mid-strength beers, his last half an hour before he got behind the wheel of his car. Acheson was arrested and taken back to Dubbo Police Station, where he returned an alcohol reading of 0.120. After pleading guilty to mid-range drink-driving in court last Wednesday, it was revealed Acheson was a p-plate driver. Aboriginal Legal Service defence lawyer Arthur Nguyen told the court Acheson's early plea demonstrated his contrition of the offence. The court heard he was a young Aboriginal man, and diagnosed with ADHD at a young age. Mr Nguyen said Acheson was a fourth year apprentice carpenter and had a strong need for a licence to get to the worksite, and get groceries for his sister. "He tells me his boss knows about it, and are making alternative processes for him to get to worksites," Mr Nguyen said. "There is very limited public transport in the Orana region, especially Dubbo. It would be more onerous on Mr Acheson." However when Magistrate Gary Wilson asked Acheson what the drinking limit was for a p-plate driver, he replied "zero". "Yeah zero, and you tell police you had just had 10 schooners and then you decided to drive. Then you come here to court and ask for leniency," Magistrate Wilson told Acheson. "It's not hard to work out is it, you still made a conscious decision to drive." Acheson was disqualified from driving for six months, then after ordered to install an interlock device for 12-months. He was also fined $1000.

