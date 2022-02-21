news, local-news,

A brewing street feud has escalated after a dog was almost hit by a car. Tracey Maree Pepper fronted Dubbo Local Court last week, after punching one of her neighbours in the throat and damaging her mobile phone. According to police, the 38-year-old and a number of her neighbours had ongoing issues, when the altercation broke out about 8pm on February 5 this year. Pepper's neighbour and her partner had engaged in a physical fight outside a home on Kestrel Place. Pepper became involved in the altercation, and when another woman asked her to leave them alone, Pepper turned to her and punched her in the throat. READ ALSO: According to court documents, the woman in pain stumbled backwards causing her phone to smash onto the ground. As the woman attempted to turn away from Pepper, police said she turned and punched the victim again in the back of her head. A witness was on the phone to emergency services, when the woman walked over and told her she couldn't breathe. Police arrived and spoke to the victim attacked by Pepper, who was taken to Dubbo Hospital. Officers said when they spoke with her, almost two hours after the incident they could hear a distinct sound from her throat, and told she remained in a large amount of pain as a result of the hit. Pepper was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station, where she told officers she didn't recall the incident as she had consumed six alcoholic drinks prior. Representing herself in court, Pepper pleaded guilty to common assault and destroying property. In court, Pepper said she had been celebrating after completing her apprenticeship, when the fight with her neighbours broke out. She said the incident began after her father's partner almost hit a neighbours dog that lived across the road. "They had no reason to have a go at me, I had nothing to do with the dog getting hit," she told the court. "The way the whole incident happened, I didn't say I didn't do anything wrong, but I regret what I did and I'm sorry." Magistrate Gary Wilson said Pepper was no stranger to assault, after it was revealed she had been convicted of two charges in the last two years. Pepper was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order, and ordered to pay $1500 to the woman for the damaged phone.

