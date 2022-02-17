news, local-news,

A Dubbo man remains behind bars after allegedly leading police on a chase which ended when the car hit road spikes last weekend. Jack Cutmore, 28, made no application for bail when his matters were heard in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday. Police were patrolling Dubbo when they attempted to stop a white Ford Ranger on Lunar Avenue about 10.30pm on Saturday, February 12. READ ALSO: The vehicle was on the police radar as it had believed to have been stolen from Peak Hill sometime the day before. A pursuit began but was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns. The pursuit began again at the intersection of Wheelers Lane and Wingewarra Street before the car was stopped by road spikes, which were deployed on Macquarie Street. As the vehicle came to a stop, it collided with the rear of a stationary police vehicle and a retaining wall. Cutmore exited the car - allegedly armed with a knife - and attempted to flee on foot, before six officers arrested him after a short struggle. During the arrest however, Cutmore allegedly punched a constable to the face and another female constable to the head. He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with 18 offences, including possessing a prohibited drug, after police found 0.3 grams of methylamphetamines on him during the arrest. Cutmore was also charged with an outstanding warrant for malicious damage and riot. Police also executed a revocation of parole warrant. Court documents revealed Cutmore is also before the court on a string of other charges including a break and enter which allegedly occurred at Lewis Ponds - about 24 kilometres east of Orange - sometime in the evening on November 10 last year. Police allege he broke into a shed of a home and stole $5 worth of coins from a vehicle inside. On another occasion Cutmore is also believed to have dishonestly stolen a wallet on February 5 this year. Court documents said he allegedly used money to purchase $82 worth of cigarettes from the Inland Petroleum service station on Cobra Street, and spent $42 at the Coles Express. Court documents also uncovered he is charged with an aggravated break and enter which is alleged to have taken place in the early hours of February 5. It's believed he broke into a home on Chondelle Court and later fled with the owner's Toyota Prado. Cutmore didn't appear when his matter was before Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday. Legal Aid defence lawyer George Fren asked the case to be adjourned to see if the the state prosecuting authority, the DPP will elect to prosecute some of the matters. The matter remains before the court.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/0e20b1b1-0ba0-4714-98fc-b1c4a7711c4b.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg