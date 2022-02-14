news, local-news,

An erratic learner driver who was high on cannabis and ice has been driving while suspended. Laurence Rodney Boney, 27, came to the attention of police after he was spotted making a quick, sharp turn onto North Street and then onto Elizabeth Street in Dubbo at about 5.30pm on October 18 last year. Police said gravel and dust was kicked up from the vehicle as Boney continued to accelerate toward an intersection and quickly turned onto Young Street. The officers temporarily lost sight of him, but later located the gold Nissan Atlas he was driving, parked on the kerb of a Young Street property. READ ALSO: Police said they saw a number of people get out of the vehicle, before Boney got out of the driver's seat. Despite returning a negative breath test, Boney tested positive to cannabis and methamphetamine, which he told the officers he had taken two hours prior to being spoken to by police. When the officers asked for his licence, Boney told them he didn't have it and later revealed it had been suspended. Checks revealed his learner licence had been suspended just two weeks earlier on October 3, after he was stopped by police for driving whilst unaccompanied. Further checks also found he was stopped three days after this incident and told police he was suspended and he "didn't give a f--k". He was issued a three-month suspension notice which was due to expire in January this year. Appearing by phone in Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday, Boney pleaded guilty to drug driving and driving while suspended. Defence lawyer Arthur Nguyen said his client was a young Aboriginal man, who suffered from ADHD and finished school at year 8. He said at the time of the offence Boney was helping his family get around Dubbo. "He tells me that he's extremely remorseful for his behaviour and these offences," Mr Nguyen said. Magistrate Stephen Olischlager said Boney's criminal record couldn't offer him any leniency, with two driving offences he fronted court for in 2017 and 2019. However he did take into account Boney's early plea and personal circumstances accepting he was unemployed on Centerlink benefits. Boney was convicted fined $600, and disqualified from driving for three months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/e414970e-879e-4976-b920-7aa5e2cd0d58.JPG/r0_215_5568_3361_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg