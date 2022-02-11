news, local-news,

An unlicensed driving instructor from Dubbo told authorities he was only "mentoring" people who were hiring his vehicle. Firdaus Sheik, came to the attention of Transport for NSW, after a complaint was made in July last year that he was an unaccredited driving instructor providing lessons to students in Dubbo. The complaint accused the 39-year-old of instructing students how to drive in his Toyota Yaris, for a monetary fee for about 12 months. Another previous complaint from May 2021 revealed Sheik had been advertising his registered business, 'Chautari driving school' on social media. READ MORE COURT: Transport for NSW began investigating and spoke with a number of informants and previous students who claimed they were instructed by Sheik. Statements were obtained which showed Sheik had been instructing students for a fee of $55 for a one hour driving lesson, while being unaccredited. Sheik was interviewed by Transport for NSW, and claimed he only hired out the use of his vehicle to people and he does not instruct, but rather "mentors" them. However, he told investigators he had on an occasion received a "donation" from those hiring his vehicle, and would receive money if people were happy with his "mentoring". When asked about advertising his driving school on social media, Sheik told investigators he did post that he was starting one, but later deleted it. According to Transport for NSW, their enrolments section had received an application for a licence to allow Sheik to train as a driving instructor in April 2021. However court documents said by November 2021 Transport for NSW had not received the required paperwork from him to show he had completed his training. According to court documents checks of his vehicle showed it had not been modified with dual controls. In Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday Sheik pleaded guilty to two counts of acting as a driving instructor while unlicensed. Defence lawyer Corey Suckling said his client was a person of good character and highly regarded, particularly within the Nepalese community of Dubbo. He said during COVID lockdowns, Sheik had offered a free delivery service to those in need, unable to pick up their groceries. Mr Suckling said Sheik had now passed all the courses needed to be licenced, but argued a conviction may jeopardise his ability to provide lessons. Magistrate Stephen Olischlager took into account Sheik's early plea of guilt and accepted he should be afforded some kind of leniency for good character. However he didn't agree the crime was appropriate for a non-conviction. Sheik was convicted and fined $1500. He was also ordered to pay $500 in professional costs to Transport for NSW.

