A 28-year-old has been charged after a police pursuit which ended with road spikes and two constables being punched. Police were patrolling Dubbo when they attempted to stop a white station wagon - believed to be stolen - on Lunar Avenue about 10.30pm on Saturday. After allegedly failing to stop, a pursuit was initiated. It was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns. READ ALSO: The pursuit began again at the intersection of Wheelers Lane and Wingewarra Street before the car was stopped by road spikes, which were deployed on Macquarie Street. As the vehicle came to a stop, it collided with the rear of a stationary police vehicle and a retaining wall. The driver - allegedly armed with a knife - exited the car armed and attempted to flee on foot, before officers arrested the man after a short struggle. During the arrest, the man punched a constable to the face and another constable to the head. The man was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with 18 charges. They include: He was also charged with an outstanding warrant for malicious damage and riot. Police also executed a revocation of parole warrant. The man was refused bail and will appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, February 16.

