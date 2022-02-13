news, local-news,

A Dubbo chef who walked out on his job and took the cafe's visa card, said he was intoxicated when he stole $600 from the business. Bradley Maskey, 31, was working as a chef at the Sand Goanna café in Dubbo when he took left work on December 10 and took the cafe's visa, used to purchase supplies. That afternoon, one of the owners noticed the visa was missing, but was unsuspecting, as this happened when staff accidently took it home. READ MORE COURT: However later that evening, the owner's father was doing the accounts when they noticed three withdrawals at the Macquarie Club. Statements showed three withdrawals of $200 each were made at 6.48pm, 6.51pm and 6.52pm that night. He contacted his son and the other owner to ask if they had used the card, however both said they didn't have it. The owner attended the club and recognised Maskey who was sitting in the gaming room and appeared to be intoxicated. He asked Maskey if he had the card and that $600 had been withdrawn, which he declined. He asked again, and told Maskey he would be notifying police before leaving. The owner and his father returned to the club later that evening and spoke to staff, who told them Maskey had been there for several hours that day. They were shown CCTV footage of the the ATM inside the club, which depicted a man matching Maskey's description withdrawing money at the times noted in the bank statement. Police attended Maskey's home three times before speaking to him on December 24. In a conversation captured on body worn video, Maskey denied taking the visa and using it to make the withdrawals, but did claim her was too intoxicated to remember anything about that night. When asked about his employment at the café, he told police he stopped working there on the same day the transactions were made, because he "just had enough". Representing himself last Wednesday, Maskey pleaded guilty to three counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. Maskey told the court he took full responsibility for the incident, had gained employment at the Macquarie Inn and had made contact with the café to pay the money back. "Since the incident I didn't have employment, but now I do and I'm willing to pay it back," he told the court. When asked about the incident, Maskey told the court he was intoxicated and "didn't have any recollection", but made no excuse and took full responsibility. Magistrate Stephen Olischlager said they were serious charges and carried a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment. "I hear what you were saying about being affected by alcohol, it puts it into some context," he said. Magistrate Olischlager said Maskey's record didn't allow him to provide much leniency, but said it seemed since 2014, he'd got himself on track. "I take this as a slip over the last six to seven years. But it's a big slip, you have to appreciate this type of offending is serious in its nature," he told Maskey. Maskey was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order, and ordered to pay back $600 compensation to the Sand Goanna café.

