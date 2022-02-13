news, local-news,

A Dubbo man said he was confused about being disqualified from driving, despite being convicted three weeks earlier. Sam Michael Androutsos, 38, was travelling along the Newell Highway near Brocklehurst when he was pulled over by police for a random breath test, about 11pm on November 28 last year. Despite a negative breath test, checks of the 38-year-old's licence revealed he had been disqualified from driving earlier that month. READ MORE COURT: Court documents revealed on November 3, Androutsos was convicted for driving with drugs present in his system and disqualified from driving for three months, after appearing in Dubbo Local Court on November 3. Androutsos told the officers his solicitor had informed him his matters were adjourned and there were no issues with his licence. However further checks revealed all court matters had been finalised, and highway patrol officers had informed Androutsos of his disqualified status on November 4. In Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday, Androutsos pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Defence lawyer Lucy Maher said her client accepted the facts on record, however at the time had confusion about his licensing as he wasn't present in court for the first matter in November due to COVID. In relation to the new offence, Ms Maher said her client had been working as a contract plumber, but when the lockdown began last year he lost his job and livelihood, and fell back into illicit drug use. "At the time of offending, he was feeling the difficulties of the COVID lockdown," she said. "He now instructs me he is drug free, and is back working part time." Magistrate Magistrate Stephen Olischlager said while Androutsos' criminal history was "littered" with traffic infringements, as well as some drink-driving matters in the past, he accepted he had faced financial difficulties. Androutsos was convicted, fined $750 and disqualified from driving for three months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/aaffca9f-daa9-4b4d-b8df-840afa93c34c.JPG/r173_0_3476_1866_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg