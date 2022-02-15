news, local-news,

A Dubbo man busted driving more than three times the legal limit has been warned he could end up in jail, after it was revealed he had four prior drink-driving charges from the 1990s. Shane Patrick Wallace, 54, was driving a white Mitsubishi when he was pulled into a stationary random breath testing site by police, at about 9.50pm on December 21 last year. After returning a positive roadside breath test, the 54-year-old was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he later returned a reading of 0.179 - more than three times the legal limit. READ MORE: Wallace told the officers he had driven to the Castlereagh Hotel where he had three pints of Great Northern beer before driving home. Representing himself in Dubbo Local Court last Wednesday, Wallace pleaded guilty to high-range drink-driving. Magistrate Gary Wilson noted Wallace had four prior drink-driving charged from the 1990s. "You haven't had one for 15 years, but prior to that you had four," he said. Wallace told the court he had been working as cleaner in the area, but had lost his job as a result of the offence. Magistrate Wilson said he couldn't offer any leniency and informed Wallace he would go onto the interlock program, but took into account his financial situation. "Given that this is your fifth I think you should have known better," Magistrate Wilson told Wallace. "High range PCA sends people to jail frequently ... if you reoffend within a five-year period in relation to this there's a very strong chance that's where you could end up." Wallace was convicted and fined $500 disqualified from driving for nine months. He was also ordered to install an interlock device for 24-months.

