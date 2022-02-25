news, local-news,

Local community organisation LeaderLife have branched out their social enterprise to develop their own lime cordial which has been a big success. LeaderLife currently leases a lime farm in Narromine which has helped deliver vocational training to young Indigenous people who may be disengaged from education. LeaderLife successfully launched their lime cordial sales at the Dubbo Farmers Market last Saturday morning with bottles selling in quick time. "It was a complete sell-out by 10.30am, we are so humbled by the community support getting behind the LeaderLife young people," LeaderLife founder Joh Leader said. Ms Leader is confident the interest for the cordial will continue to grow as more of the product is made by the community organisation. READ ALSO: "We have already started the next batch of cordial ready for the next market, and we are also about to launch it on our website," she said. Ms Leader said the feedback they have received for the cordial has been great and it is even being used in another successful local business. "The word on the street is that it tastes just like grandma used to make and it makes a pretty amazing cocktail," she said. "Our friends at Devil's Hollow Brewery are a great support by using it on their drinks menu." As part of their Soil2Soul program, LeaderLife uses the lime farm to develop work-readiness skills across agricultural, retail, customer service and management. "It is such a great little project for the LeaderLife young people," Ms Leader said. "It is a social purpose model born completely to provide community benefit; in this case, that's to help kids having a tough time and also minimising the wasting of the seconds lime production at the farm. "The young people have learnt so many skills in production, numeracy skills in gross margins and even becoming entrepreneurs in the sales."

