Wanted Dubbo man arrested, officers injured
A man wanted on outstanding warrants for property and fraud-related offences in the state's central west has been charged.
About 10am on Thursday, officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District sighted a man on Wheelers Lane in Dubbo who was wanted on outstanding warrants.
READ ALSO:
When police attempted to arrest the man its alleged he pushed two officers into wall and spat at them before kicking another officer to the head.
The 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with 15 offences. They include:
- Dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception (six counts)
- Assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm (two counts)
- Assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm (two counts)
- Goods in personal custody suspected being stolen
- Resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty
- Recklessly deal with proceeds of indictable crime-of any value
- Break and enter house steal value and,
- Larceny.
He was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Friday.
Two constables sustained minor injuries during the altercation, while a third was taken to Dubbo Hospital for treatment of a minor injury, but was released a short time later.