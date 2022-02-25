news, local-news,

A man wanted on outstanding warrants for property and fraud-related offences in the state's central west has been charged. About 10am on Thursday, officers attached to the Orana Mid-Western Police District sighted a man on Wheelers Lane in Dubbo who was wanted on outstanding warrants. READ ALSO: When police attempted to arrest the man its alleged he pushed two officers into wall and spat at them before kicking another officer to the head. The 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with 15 offences. They include: He was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on Friday. Two constables sustained minor injuries during the altercation, while a third was taken to Dubbo Hospital for treatment of a minor injury, but was released a short time later.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/63b96644-cf63-4595-8b1f-7a81b8c2efcb.JPG/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg