Cancer charity tee-off: Golfers out swinging for Can Assist Dubbo

Golfers, fore! Get set for the biennial Can Assist Dubbo charity golf day, raising money for cancer - and this year, you could win a car. Can Assist is a NSW-wide cancer assistance network and the Dubbo branch will be raising funds to give back to people in the community with cancer. The charity assists when sufferers need help paying their accommodation and transport expenses when gaining treatment, along with their electricity bills, council rates and pharmacy costs. Fran Ellis, past president of the Dubbo branch, said: "We are all volunteers, and all the money we raise stays here to help local people." The golfing day was scheduled to occur in August last year but was postponed due to COVID-19. The Can Assist charity golf day will go ahead on Friday, March 4, and organisers are hoping for fair weather. The event will kick-off at Dubbo Golf Club at 9.30am with a morning tea, and the charity auction will begin at 10.15am. Golfers can 'buy' professional or champion golfers on the day to add to their team, placing them in a better position to win. Golf hits off at 11am in teams of four, and there will be prizes for the best team as well as the best individual players. The first person to get a hole-in-one on the 18th hole will win a Lexus UX. Janet Ruskin Rowe, treasurer of Can Assist Dubbo, said the crew hopes to raise enough money to help 12-15 local cancer patients. "We have pledged a large amount of money to Macquarie Home Stay," Ms Ruskin Rowe said. Organisers are hoping for 100 players on the day. "The more participating in the day, the more money will be raised to help cancer patients," Ms Ruskin Rowe said. The golf day is one of three Can Assist fundraising events occurring in the near future, along with Heidi Carolane's head shave at Western Star Hotel at 2pm on Sunday, March 13, and the charity's Garden Day on April 24 (details will be released soon). Register for the golf day by calling the Pro Shop on 6882 2201.

