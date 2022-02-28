sport, local-sport,

It was a day to remember for CYMS' Nick Guthrie after he took seven wickets against Macquarie in their RSL Pinnington Cup match at Lady Cutler 4 on Saturday. CYMS and Macquarie were the only two RSL Pinnington Cup teams to play on Saturday after rain on Friday afternoon caused the other matches to be cancelled. CYMS were sent into bat first by Macquarie which proved a good decision as the Cougars lost four quick wickets before Guthrie and Will Lumley got things back on track. Guthrie was run out for 20 and Lumley was gone shortly after for 21 before Cooper Townsend and Campbell Watts combined to help CYMS post 8/118 from their 40 overs. The wickets were shared around the Macquarie bowlers with Kyan Green and Chad O'Brien each taking two a-piece while Shane Groen, Jeremy Dickson and Luke Carman took wickets. READ ALSO: Macquarie's run chase got off to the worst possible start as Watts removed Jack Fuller for a duck before Guthrie bowled Ian Marchant for just one. Things went from bad to worse for Macquarie as Watts and Guthrie took another wicket each before Groen and Thomas Durrant provided a counterattack. Guthrie then had both set batters gone before rolling through the Macquarie lower-order to finish with 7/24 as Macquarie were bowled out for 37. Watts finished with 2/2 off his five overs while Andrew Cusack also took a wicket. Dubbo Rugby has enjoyed a big win over South Dubbo in their RSL Kelly Cup match at John McGrath 2. Dale Smith was the star for Rugby with the ball early taking three quick wickets before Jayden Fox got in on the action taking two wickets of his own. The majority of the Souths batting line-up struggled against the Rugby attack but Chris Leonard provided some positive moments as he hit 43 off just 41 balls as his side were bowled out for 105. Along with Smith and Fox, Andrew Ridge (2/15) and Cameron Healey was also strong with the ball. Glenn Healey and Ridge took the attack to the Souths bowlers early on in their innings as the two combined for an 89-run opening partnership. Ridge eventually fell for 39 but Healey continued to score freely as Rugby chased down the runs in just 21 overs with the latter finishing on 47 not out. The Newtown Rhinos extended their competition lead in the RSL Kelly Cup after a dominant win over Macquarie Blue. Batting first, the Rhinos made 6/212 from their 40 overs thanks to some important knocks from Asher Azam (54) and Pradeep George (74 not out). With the ball, the Rhinos were arguably even better as Sanu Thekkumpurath Joy took 3/4 while George (2/15) and Ashwin Joy (2/15) were also among the wicket-takers as Macquarie Blue were bowled out for 62. Saturday's matches will be the last regular round games before the semi-finals for the RSL Pinnington and Kelly Cups. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/c8ed6147-e541-4c3a-b7db-11de8ae65a65.JPG/r1229_1648_5907_4291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg