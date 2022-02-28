sport, local-sport,

Dubbo have booked themselves a spot in the Western Zone Premier League final after defeating Orange on Sunday. Playing at Wade Park, Dubbo were ultimately too good for the hosts defeating them by 145 runs to move on to the decider. Batting first, Dubbo were bowled out for 217 thanks to some quality innings' by Matt Everett and captain Marty Jeffrey before Mat Skinner and Ben Knaggs combined to bowl out Orange for just 72 which left the visiting skipper very happy. "I think we knew it was a big game, win and we get a home final or lose then we are out," he said. "The really positive thing for me was the way the group got together and prepared, the result was sort of a result of that. "Everyone had a positive attitude and that reflected on the field especially with the ball and the way we fielded." Jeffrey won the toss and elected to bat as Everett and Ben Wheeler set about providing a platform for the loaded Dubbo batting line-up but the latter was the first man dismissed as he was caught down the leg-side for seven. This bought Jeffrey to the crease to combine with Everett as the pair put on a 76-run stand for the second wicket, something which the captain was pleased with. READ ALSO: "We've always spoken about someone in the top-order putting their hand up and it was really good to put on a partnership with Matty (Everett)," he said. "We obviously didn't capitalise as much as we would have liked to on that good start but that's cricket. "We'll go into next week trying to do the same and trying to put a big total on the board." Everett eventually fell for 40 after he was caught off the bowling of Hugh Le Lievre which sparked a collapse as Dubbo lost their next four wickets for 34 runs putting them under pressure after a strong start. Jeffrey was also gone shortly after for a well-made 62 before Tom Barber (27 not out) and Mat Skinner (19) nudged Dubbo to a total of 217. With the ball, Dubbo were ruthless, Skinner took three early wickets to leave Orange 4/29. "It was one of the best bowling displays I've seen from Dubbo for a while now," Jeffrey said. "We just kept it really simple with Mat (Skinner) and 'Knaggsy' (Ben Knaggs), they bashed away at a length. "That's how simple it really is, they were relentless on an area and just gave them nothing." Knaggs followed Skinner's lead and was unplayable at times finishing his 10 overs with figures of 2/9 while the latter took 3/21. Brock Larance chipped in with three wickets of his own as Orange lost regular wickets to be bowled for 72 and ending their hopes of playing in the final. Bathurst also won their game against Cowra on Sunday which sets up an intriguing final against Dubbo to be played on Sunday at No.1 Oval with the two sides to meet in the decider for the third time in as many years which Bathurst taking out the last two competitions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/2ac78d1b-17bd-43d5-ab43-f1f1a2dce818.JPG/r10_219_4277_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg