Only one Western Rams junior was left smiling after Sunday's lopsided Country Championships clash with the Monaro Colts at Parkes. He wasn't in the famed green of Western but rather than white and red of a Colts side which had just kicked off its title defence with a convincing 52-16 victory at Jock Colley Field. Darby Medlyn was back at his home ground for the first time in a number of years on Sunday and the former Canberra Raider played his part in Monaro's success. The Parkes product and former Western Rams junior captain got through plenty of work at lock while he also showed off his ball-playing skills in front of a horde of family and friends. "It was awesome," Medlyn, 22, said post-game. "It was a good game with these boys and there's a lot of good memories here for me. "I haven't been here in awhile so there plenty of family up on the hill and I think a lot of the boys up there have been going from the night before so it was good support." Medlyn formed part of a forward pack which set the platform for much of Monaro's success on Sunday. The hard-working back-rower played one match for the Canberra Raiders in 2020 while towering prop Zac Saddler ran out for the Manly Sea Eagles three times just last season. They both now call the Canberra competition home and, along with Josh Baker, gave Monaro plenty of size while winger Cleve McGhee was comfortably the biggest back on the field at Parkes and centre Tevita Tavita Aroha-Tuinauvai steamrolled his way over the line twice in the first half. The big bodies kept Monaro on top throughout Sunday's match, allowing hooker and captain Josh Mitchell to thrive while five-eighth Tre Holten-Williams also crossed twice. "We've got a pretty handy side," Medlyn added. "There's good, quick back-rowers and a strong middle and I thought we went really well and played off the back of our big boys, Sadds (Saddler) and Noa (Vanisi), and we really rolled forward well. It was really pleasing. "It's a really good group we've got here. All the boys have been really keen to have a run and there's a few of us that are new to it and we're enjoying having a run around." While the Rams were downbeat following the match, many stuck around to share a word with Medlyn. No Spacemen were in the Western side but Forbes trio Mitch Andrews, Nick Greenhalgh and Brad McMillan spent plenty of time with their former fierce rival directly after the match. "They're good mates of mine and it's always good playing against those blokes," Medlyn added. Monaro next hosts the Macarthur Wests Tigers while the Rams meet the Greater Northern Tigers at Gulgong.

