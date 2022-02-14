Dubbo estate agent to ride 500km for Thai kids in need

news, local-news,

Laura Shooter has six months to raise her fitness before flying solo to Thailand where she will ride a bicycle 500 kilometres over five days to raise money for Thai children in need. The mum of two, and managing director of SJ Shooter Real Estate in Dubbo, will ride from Bueng Kan to Yasothon from August 14 to raise money and awareness for Australian charity Hands Across the Water, which supports over 350 disadvantaged children across Thailand. Hands Across the Water was established in 2005 to care for the children of Takua-Pa, who had lost their parents in the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami. Now, the charity supports at-risk children by giving them a safe home and a valuable education. Mrs Shooter is no stranger to helping children, having worked in housing and community services, and having looked after foster children. She said homes should be "a safe start to life for kids", and she had seen first-hand "the connection between the home and the choices kids are able to make". "I love the way Hands Across The Water gives that life of choice to kids in Thailand, many of whom would not have survived to adulthood without their support," Mrs Shooter said. "Their innovative approach to charity by creating shared value between for-profit and for-purpose organisations is inspiring to be a part of." Mrs Shooter will be hosting a fundraising night at the WestView Drive-In on Friday, March 11, screening Disney's Encanto. This will be one of the last opportunities to experience the Drive-In, which will close permanently three weeks later. "Encanto is a perfect family-friendly film, and we've got a range of ticket packages and fun add-ons for people so they can come out and get the drive-in experience, and also contribute to a great charity," Mrs Shooter said. "We're also holding a raffle to win a kid's bike package from Darrell Wheeler Cycles, with the winner being announced on the night." Buy Drive-In and raffle tickets, or make a charity donation, at sjshooter.com.au/givingback

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/7d73e6be-7d4a-445d-9ad7-1721eb8d6da6.jpg/r0_229_2500_1641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg