Dubbo Westview Drive-In operator Jason Yelverton hopes a lot of people turn out to experience the good old days before the movies end at the site in the first weekend in April. The privately-owned 12R Narromine Road, revived as an outdoor cinema in 2017 after a three-decade hiatus, has been sold, paving the way for the property's next chapter. Mr Yelverton, operator of the drive-in business, thanked both the vendors and new owners of the land for allowing the movies to continue until the first weekend in April. He's started a search for a new home for the icon but with nothing in concrete urged community members to make the most of the asset while it was still available. "We'd really love to see a lot of people come out and experience it and take those memories away and hopefully, fingers crossed it's not lost," he said. "But we really just need to come out, celebrate it while it's here, and who knows what could happen in the future. "But it certainly will not be on such an iconic site where there are so many great memories for so many people." Among a number of upcoming movies, a car-themed event is planned for March 5, featuring The World's Fastest Indian, starring Anthony Hopkins. "We have secured the amazing film telling the true story of the legend from the little New Zealand town of Invercargill, Burt Munro," Mr Yelverton said in a post to Facebook. "We are encouraging all hot rod, street machines, custom and classic cars as well as bike owners to get your cars and bikes back out for the last stand at the Dubbo Westview Drive-In. "We will again be doing a cruise through the streets of Dubbo en route to the Westview. "Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee will be held the next day [Sunday] so it will be a great weekend of all car and bike lovers." On Saturday March 5 the drive-in operator will be selling some of the equipment at the drive-in. Movie ticket holders will get free exclusive early entry prior to the public to the swap meet, car boot sale. More movie screening details are available at the Dubbo Westview Drive-In website.

