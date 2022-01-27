news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Angelman Syndrome, Ted Johnston, Sarah Johnston, Jock Fisher, Collie Hotel

A man's mission to do something to help a beloved little mate who has a rare condition has raised more than $19,000 for the search for a cure on a heartwarming day at Collie. Three-year-old Ted Johnston of the Gilgandra district has Angelman Syndrome, a neurogenetic disorder that causes severe intellectual and physical disability. He also has as a friend Jock Fisher who in late 2020 vowed to grow his hair and beard for a whole year before shaving it off for Ted's Angels to benefit the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST). On January 15 at the Collie Hotel Mr Fisher, and son Lachie who also grew his hair, submitted to the clippers and a community's generosity flowed. Ted's mother, Sarah Johnston, said it was a wonderful day that did so much for the cause she's devoted herself to - raising awareness and funding for a cure. "Tim and I were touched that there were so many people to support the fundraiser," she said. "We were honestly overwhelmed at the support. It means so much after the loneliness and isolation that the diagnosis brings. "I was moved to tears." Mrs Johnston, who faced a long and exhausting quest for a diagnosis for her son amid severe drought, said not many people had ever heard of Angelman Syndrome. It is rare, affecting about one in 15,000 people, she said. "Rare means that medical professionals generally haven't heard of it, there's very little understood amongst family and friends without a lot of education and it also means that research doesn't necessarily attract a lot of funding," she said. "To have an overflowing establishment of people that had heard of this thing Jock Fisher was raising awareness about called Angelman Syndrome, and to support it was a spectacular achievement. "The Angelman Syndrome community are thrilled and have passed on many messages of thanks to Jock and Lachie. "The Angelman Syndrome community have worked so hard over the years to bring a cure to reality and the Australian community especially have worked tirelessly to bring clinical trials down under. "The funds will be put to very good use making this dream a reality here in Australia." Mrs Johnston said family friend Mr Fisher was in a car accident when he was 19 and knew all too well what it was like to not be able to walk and talk because he had to learn to do both all over again. "He has a personal understanding of what life is like for Ted," she said. "After Ted had his episode of seizures that nearly took his life in November 2020 Jock felt he needed to do something and so he decided to grow his hair and beard all year to have a shave off and raise funds through Ted's Angels to benefit the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST)." Local auctioneer Bryce Thomas came along to the hotel and donated his time to auction the hairdressing job to the highest bidder. Mrs Johnston thanked Tom and Emily Hancock of the Collie Hotel, auctioneer Bryce Thomas, Greg Storer for providing music, Mickey and Clancy Pye for babysitting and videoing, Kirsty Fisher Photography, and Jock and Lachie Fisher for making the day a success. Anyone wishing to contribute to Mr Fisher's Growing it for Ted's Angels fundraiser can do so via the Go Fundraise website.

