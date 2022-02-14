news, local-news,

It's that time of year when motorbike riders will rev their engines before hitting the highway to ride in solidarity for those shadowed by the 'black dog' of depression. As part of the national series of rides, the Dubbo '1 Dayer' Black Dog charity ride aims to help start conversations and help break down the silence about mental illness. This year hundreds of motorcycle riders will assemble at the Westview Drive-In on March 20, before rumbling out to Albert for lunch. Dubbo Ride Coordinator Wayne Amor said it was only fitting to start the ride from the drive-in, which would also be hosting the annual Sandy Harbutt memorial weekend, which celebrates the Australian outlaw biker film Stone. Riders will meet from 7am for bacon and egg rolls and coffee, before setting off west at 10am along the Mitchell Highway to Narromine before heading towards Tullamore and into Albert via the western end of Dandaloo Street. The group, along with Tamworth and Condobolin riders will meet at the Rabbit Trap Hotel for a lunch provided by Bruno Efoti and Tradies in Sight. Mr Amor said they once again hope to have the coveted Black Dog Ride 1 Dayer saw blade available for auction, as well as a range of raffle prizes, so encouraged participants to bring their gold coins. According to the Black Dog Institute eight Australians take their lives every single day. Mr Amor said after the COVID lockdowns, the charity ride was a perfect opportunity to kick-start conversations about a tough topic, encouraging locals in the region living with depression to seek assistance. "These local communities have been struggling with drought, loss of stock and all things that the prolonged dry weather has brought to the region and more recently flooding and COVID-19," he said. "We hope our visits help those most affected by the current conditions, permission to talk about their situation with friends, family or even a complete stranger during or after our visit." Organisations NALAG, Rural Aid and the Rural Flying Doctors Service will also be involved in the day. Mr Amour said registrations will be online only and encouraged people to get their tickets for catering purposes. For more information or to register visit blackdogride.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/c632990f-84e0-4263-8ba6-cebc56aa1dee.jpg/r7_0_895_502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg