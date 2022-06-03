Daily Liberal
Watch

More than just a zoo; Dubbo's Western Plains conservation work helps endangered animals return to the wild

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
June 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You might know Dubbo's Western Plains Zoo as a place with incredible animals but did you know that the Taronga Sanctuary also works hard to release animals back into the wild?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.