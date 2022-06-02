Two teenagers have been arrested following an investigation into break, enter and steal offences in Coonamble.
Orana Mid-Western police started investigating the property offences in May.
About 10am on Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Coonamble and arrested a 16-year-old.
During the search, an 18-year-old woman threw an object at an officer. She kicked and spat at another officer while she was being placed under arrest.
Officers seized jewellery, binoculars, cannabis, ammunition and car keys.
The teen and woman were taken to Coonamble Police Station.
The teen was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company steal and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-people there. Five outstanding arrest warrants were also executed for domestic violence, assault and property-related offences.
The teen was refused bail to appear at children's court on Thursday.
The woman was charged with two counts of assault officer in execution of duty. She was given conditional bail to appear at Coonamble Local Court on Tuesday, July 19.
Two officers - a senior constable and constable - did not require medical treatment.
