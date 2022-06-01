Daily Liberal
Photos

Photos from the 2022 annual Dubbo Show

By Ciara Bastow
Updated June 1 2022 - 6:45am, first published 4:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rides, attractions, animals big and small, delicious food and fireworks that lit up the night sky; there was something for everyone at Dubbo's 149th annual show.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.