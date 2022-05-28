news, local-news,

Dubbo Regional Council, and the public, can "move forward" now an order placed on the organisation from the NSW government has been lifted. Mid-last year the Local Government Minister at the time, Shelley Hancock, issue a Performance Improvement Order to council. It required each councillor to improve their behaviour and a number of practices to be put in place by council, such as rules around the communication between councillors and senior staff. ALSO MAKING NEWS: An independent temporary advisor was also appointed to ensure the council was following the order. If council was ever found to be non-compliant, the organisation could be put into administration. But the current Local Government Minster Wendy Tuckerman has lifted the order. Ms Tuckerman said following the election there was an opportunity for the council to move forward. "While the Office of Local Government will continue to monitor council, the results of the election and the fact council has out into place the governance arrangements required under the PIO means that there is no reason for the PIO to be extended or modified," she said in a letter to mayor Mathew Dickerson and chief executive officer Murray Wood. "As such, I am satisfied the PIO should be finalised." The Local Government Minister said the Performance Improvement Order was initially issued "following a deterioration in relationships between some councillors, as well as the relationships between some councillors and members of council's senior staff". "Concerns about work health and safety were paramount in the former minister's reasoning when issuing the PIO...," Ms Tuckerman said. However she said council had complied with the actions associated with the order. Councillor Jess Gough sees the lifting of the PIO as a line in the sand. "Now that the orders have come in that we're all fine and dandy and we're all moving forward... I'd like to see everyone move forward and stop reflecting back to the past council," Cr Gough said. Mayor Mathew Dickerson said the new councillors could now have confidence in doing their duties. "The letter makes it quite clear that there was a close inspection by the department over the new group of councillors and the behaviour of the new group," he said. "Certainly the fact that there's been such participation in training sessions and really good participation in all the things that we've been doing in this new council pleased the department and made sure they've got confidence in lifting the Performance Improvement Order. They don't feel the need to sit back and keep a close eye on us." Cr Dickerson thanked the councillors for continuously meeting the standards of the Office of Local Government, legislation and the community. He also offered his thanks to former mayor Stephen Lawrence and the former councillors for responding to the PIO when it was introduced and adopting the policies and practices that ensured council met the requirements of the order.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/e2f95b03-d071-4356-9575-c02efb528d42.jpg/r0_288_5568_3434_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg