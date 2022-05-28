news, local-news,

Almost 12 months to the day since the city was covered in the biggest and most impressive blanket of snow Orange has seen in around 40 years, the region is again expecting an early winter blast. Mount Canobolas is forecast to cop snow on Tuesday - the last day of autumn - as Orange residents prepare for the long, wintry road ahead. The mercury is expected to peak at around 5 degrees Celsius during the day, with the bulk of the snowfall expected early in the morning. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The Bureau of Meteorology's meteye points towards 4am on May 31 as a period where snowfall will be at its heaviest, in Orange and across the region. At this stage, it looks as though it'll be the upper reaches across the region that will be hit, like Mount Canobolas at an elevation just shy of 1400 metres. Orange's CBD, at around 850m, won't see any of the white stuff. Across the west, snow could fall around Oberon near the Jenolan Caves, as well as Yetholme. Weatherzone meteorologist Joel Pippard says the cold front and cut-off low will impact large parts of the country between Sunday, May 29 and Wednesday, June 1. "This system will result in a broad area of damaging winds (wind gusts exceeding 90km/h), likely affecting Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, and possibly Hobart and Brisbane," Mr Pippard said. "In addition, large accumulations of small hail, moderate rainfall leading to some minor flooding and low-level snow are possible."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/759de1d9-6c2d-4390-83b3-b193fa2674ea.jpg/r0_360_5568_3506_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg