community, St Lawrence Primary school dubbo, eisteddfod, Dubbo eisteddfod, Naughty Pussycat violin, Jump up and turn around violin, Dubbo music school, Jodie Davis, Dubbo eisteddfod adjudicator

The first day of strings at Dubbo Eisteddfod's music competition saw performances applauded by all. Adjudicator Jodie Davis, a Brisbane musician and educator, said it was "a wonderful start to the afternoon". READ ALSO: Instrumental groups from St John's Primary School and St Laurence's Primary School played for a trophy and $50 in prize money sponsored by McDonald's. "We had two wonderful performers who chose really interesting repertoire that I enjoyed, and it really showed off some lovely things in their development as young musicians," Ms Davis said. St Laurence's won first place for their rendition of 'Naughty Pussycat' and 'Jump Up And Turn Around' It was the first eisteddfod for violinists Achman Nirman and Sasvidu Warnakulasooriya from St Laurence's Primary. They had been practicing for a year and six months with their ensemble. Achman said it was an "amazing" experience while Sasvidu was "shocked" by their win.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175630965/7cfbed57-cc00-4dad-9fa8-e76a6e58ae4e.jpg/r0_728_3024_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg