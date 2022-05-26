news, local-news,

Amy Shark "burst" onto the music scene in 2016 with debut single Adore followed by the APRA-award-winning I Said Hi. Her 2018 debut album Love Monster won four ARIA awards and was nominated for another five. Now she works with some of the biggest names in the business, including Ed Sheeran. Shark is heading out on a 42-date tour of regional Australia before her next overseas foray. Sunday, June 26. Garden Hotel, Dubbo. Visit 123tix.com.au for tickets. Author Ned Manning will chat about his new novel, Painting the Light, which is set in the Central West, taking place before, during and after World War II, examining the impact this terrible conflict had on young Australians. Tuesday, June 7. 1pm. Dubbo library. To book, phone the library on 6801 4510 or visit mrl.eventbrite.com. The eisteddfod provides a forum for performance in the disciplines of dance, instrumental, vocal and choral, speech and drama. With an atmosphere of positive encouragement for competitors where they can gain untold performance experience, they will judged by constructive adjudicators. May 27 to June 14. Dubbo Regional Theatre Conference Centre. With influences from the likes of JS Bach to The Rolling Stones, witness Bruce Mathiske combine fiery fretwork, tender melodies and exciting rhythms. Bruce is the only virtuoso guitar/didgeridoo player in the world with a distinctive style that has captivated audiences and led to standing ovations world-wide. Saturday, May 28. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre. Spowers and Syme - Celebrating the artistic friendship of Melbourne artists Ethel Spowers and Eveline Syme, this touring exhibition shows the changing face of inter-war Australia through the perspective of two pioneering, modern women artists. Until May 29. The Queen's Album - Explores the unique story of an album of photographs gifted to Queen Victoria at Windsor Castle in 1882 on behalf of the people of NSW. Until May 29. Flood to Dust - A series of photographic and video works documenting the ever changing landscapes across regional NSW, by Wagga Wagga based artist Tayla Martin. Until July 3. Waste to Art - Artworks created by community members using recycled and unwanted materials. Until June 26. A Brief History of the Ball - An exploration of the world of balls and their importance to the social fabric of the region. Until July 3. Western Plains Cultural Centre. When 11-year-old Juniper May receives a petition signed by her entire class stating that she is "the most hated person in the school" her life is thrown into meltdown. After exhausting all other avenues, her parents' resort to ... a giant singing robot. Based on a true story, Robot Song illustrates the transformative nature of creativity that, when combined with unconditional love, becomes an unstoppable force. Monday and Tuesday, May 30 and 31. 6pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre. The route for the 2022 Outback Car Trek has been locked in. The trek will start at Parkes on Saturday, June 4, travelling through Nyngan, to White Cliffs, and Cameron Corner before moving into Queensland through Thargomindah, Scrubby Creek and Taroom. It will finish in Hervey Bay on Saturday, June 11. Every year the Trek raises money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. However the trek also raises awareness of the organisation in each of the places it visits. To join the 2022 Outback Car Trek, or to get more information on the event, visit outbackcartrek.com.au. Bursting onto the scene in the late 80s with one of the best debut albums of the decade, 1927 have been entertaining audiences for 30 years. Their band has stood the test of time as icons of the Australian music scene and is again touring its brand of synth pop-rock to audiences all over the country. Saturday, July 2. 7.30pm. Dubbo Regional Theatre. $65. Hello, good to meet you - Liam Benson: an installation that offers a space where audiences can experiment non-verbal communication, dance and sensorial play. Until July 24. Winhanganha Mayiny - Gary Grealy: the renowned portrait photographer with Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council and Orange Regional Gallery to create a series of portraits of members of the Orange Aboriginal community. Until June 5. Figuring the Human - Derek Whitehead: a selection of works from over 25 years of creative practice providing meditations on the human form, drawn from observation and imagination. Until June 12. Encountered - Steve Lopes: a survey exhibition of works from 1997 to 2021, including rarely seen drawings, prints and collages, together with the artist's diaries and drawing books. Until July 17. 10am to 4pm. Orange Regional Gallery. The 2022 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is a celebration of the mountain and adventure sport world. Over two-and-a-half hours of the most exhilarating short films from explorers, runners, mountain bikers, skiers, paddlers and climbers from around the globe. Thursday, May 26. 7pm. Orange Civic Theatre.$21.95 to $29.95. Book through ticketek. Clancy was raised in a musical family and having picked up her first guitar at six, she has spent most of her life performing. She has written over 100 songs in the past 18 months and is poised to record her first full length album, having been a finalist in the 2022 Tamworth Country Music Festival Star Maker competition. Friday, May 27. 6pm. The Agrestic Grocer, 426 Molong Road, Orange. $20. Having been curtailed by COVID-19, Human Nature are back bigger then ever with a "new" tour, People Get Ready, Again - 2022 Reboot, which will bring together the very best elements of the Good Good Life tour and People Get Ready AAA tour into one new, amalgamated show. The Australian music mainstays and ARIA Hall of Fame inductees will perform original hit songs as well as their versions of Motown classics, with a few surprises thrown in. May 27 and 28. 7.30pm. Orange Civic Theatre. Tickets through Ticketek. This show is a celebration of the timeless music of the Bee Gees. An authentic and heartfelt tribute to the brothers Gibb and their magnificent career, gifting the world with songs that have captured the hearts of generations. Saturday, June 4. 8pm. $35 to $55. Tickets through Ticketek. The Orange Handmade Boutique Markets & Expo will feature the works of artisans and artists showcasing their works, as well as local and regional talent. There expected to be more than 60 stallholders taking part. June 4 and 5 Orange Ex-Services Club. Clear your plans for this June long weekend as a Winter Jazz Festival is set to liven up the town. Headlined by Mahalia Barnes and jazz legend Vince Jones, the three-day festival will feature a mix of artists performing jazz, swing, gypsy, soul, blues, gospel, Latin, folk and multicultural music in a series of concerts at venues throughout the CBD. Ticketed venues will include The Civic Theatre, church spaces and local pubs and clubs. There'll also be a free venue that will feature local amateur musicians, including school bands. The festival will kick off on Friday June 3. Five of the best tenor voices in Australia will bring a sensational program for 2022, along with romance, excitement, warmth and humour to their performance. The concert encapsulates the spirit, the beauty and vocal demand of truly authentic tenor voice. Friday, June 17. Orange Civic Theatre Orange Regional Museum is featuring a two-part Saturday workshop series with experts on how to "fix things". The first workshop (on May 14) was about kintsugi, the ancient Japanese art of repairing pottery using lacquer and gold. The second will give clothes new life through visible mending, repairing garments with hand-stitching techniques that become a feature. June 18, 10am to noon, $22.50 to $30. Orange Regional Museum. Bursting onto the scene in the late 80s with one of the best debut albums of the decade, 1927 have been entertaining audiences for 30 years. Their band has stood the test of time as icons of the Australian music scene and is again touring its brand of synth pop-rock to audiences all over the country. Saturday, June 18. 7.30pm. Orange Civic Theatre. Book through Ticketek. $65. One of Australia's premier dance music groups will touch down in Bathurst for a long-awaited return. Sneaky Sound System has endured two years upheaval due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the popular house music duo are now back and firing. Saturday, May 28. Doors open 8pm. The Oxford Hotel. Tickets limited. $40. Visit www.facebook.com/events/189696159824911. Nearly two years after it's inception, Sam Buckingham is taking her potent album "Dear John" around Australia to celebrate its release. Revered for her soul baring, intimate performances, Buckingham's new live show keeps organic sounds and storytelling at the core, with the bold addition of live looping and sampling. Saturday, May 28. 6pm. Little Alberts, The Victoria Hotel. In 1952, artist Sidney Nolan was commissioned to photograph its deadly effects on northern Queensland's stock routes. Nolan's drought paintings and drawings are a direct response to this photographic series. "Drought" features a selection of paintings loaned from the Geoffrey Hassall Collection, alongside evocative photographs from the Benalla Art Gallery collection. Until June 5. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery. Join Rusty Nails (Kate Smith) and her guests in City Hall. Fast, hot and sweaty. A night you won't forget with music, comedy and always a little drama. If you are in control, you are not going fast enough. Friday, May 27. 8pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. $28 to $50. Having been curtailed by COVID-19, Human Nature are back bigger then ever with a "new" tour, People Get Ready, Again - 2022 Reboot, which will bring together the very best elements of the Good Good Life tour and People Get Ready AAA tour into one new, amalgamated show. The Australian music mainstays and ARIA Hall of Fame inductees will perform original hit songs as well as their versions of Motown classics, with a few surprises thrown in. May 30 and 31. 7.30pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. $89.90. He's an Australian comedy institution and one of the best stand-up comedians in the world, but have you ever seen Jimeoin live? A ferocious onslaught of gags and a constant stream of laughter, all with inimitable facial expressions (especially those now world famous eyebrows), this is the ultimate comedy show. Saturday, June 4. 8pm. $54.90. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. Tickets at www.bmec.com.au/jimeoin. The Bathurst Mental Healthy Expo is a great chance to access a range of resources to focus on an area of health that can often be overlooked. Community members including parents, carers and students are encouraged to attend, meet with services and gather information. Special guest will be Sam Webb, who co-founding the mental health organisation and charity, LIVIN, which aims to end the stigma around mental health through apparel, community and education. Wednesday, June 22. 12.30m to 3.30pm. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, City Hall. For information contact Sharnie on swillis@ccwf.org.au. While it might not be on until September 18, the Edgell Jog is set to make an anticipated return after a two year hiatus. There will be major prizes for first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end. The the 2022 Textures of One art prize and exhibition has attracted 68 entries. Guided by the theme With the theme of "Light and Shade" this yea, artists have been presented with a concept rather than a physical object to build their works around, which has produced some strong works. Get down and see it while you can. Until May 27. Platform Arts Hub, Blayney Railway Station. Get your brains into gear because Club Millthorpe will host a trivia night. Tables of eight, $10 per person. Limited tables. Saturday, May 28. Contact Kelly on 0438 663 631 to book. The safe way to dispose of potentially hazardous household chemicals is at a Household Chemical CleanOut event. Held across NSW on specified dates, this free service allows for the safe disposal of household chemicals that could cause harm to human health and the environment if not done correctly. June 6. 9am to 5pm. Blayney Waste Facility, 4117 Mid Western Highway. Join local author Kim Kelly when she launches The Rat Catcher: A Love Story. Drawn from Kelly's own trove of Irish-Australian family lore, this story is a mischievous, fast-paced fable told with her trademark compassion, a sharp eye on the epic in the ordinary and an irrepressible love for life, in all its marvellous forms. Tuesday, June 7. 11am to noon. Blayney Library. The Newbridge Biggest Morning Tea is raising money for cancer research, with every dollar raised helping support those impacted by the disease. Sunday, June 12. 10am to 3pm. The Newbridge Garden, corner of Three Brothers Road and Wimbledon Road, opposite The Gladstone Hotel. Hosted by Tina. The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. The community is invited to the dedication of Oberon's Blue Tree Project. Saturday, May 28. 11am. The Common in Oberon. Free barbecue will follow. All welcome. Oberon residents will have the opportunity to put trash to good use for the annual Waste to Art competition this month. The competition allows entrants to turn waste into something that could win a prize. This year's theme is soft plastics (but it's not compulsory to create to it). Winning entries will represent Oberon at the regional competition in Lithgow. Entry forms from Oberon Library, Oberon Council, or oberon.spydus.com. Winners were announced on Wednesday and the awards will be presented on Friday, May 27 from 5pm at the Robert Hooper Community Centre. Public exhibition of works will be at the centre until Saturday, May 28. Friday 10am to 4pm, Saturday 9am to noon. Back by popular demand, powerhouse vocalist Tasha Duarte will be back on stage in Oberon to entertain with a diverse live set inspired by a wide range of diverse genres and featuring original compositions. Saturday, May 28. From 7pm. Oberon RSL Club. Two in three child car seats are not being used properly. Make sure your child is safe with a free inspection by authorised restraint fitters. Get your child car seats, harnesses and booster seats checked for safety and fit. Monday, May 30. 9am to 11.30am. Oberon RSL car park. Music on Mount David resumes with its 27th intimate house concert featuring a string quartet of celebrated performers, Rebecca Yu Qing Irwin and Michelle O'Young (violin), David Wicks (viola) and Margie Iddison (cello). The program includes works by Sculthorpe and Beethoven. Friday, June 3. 2.30pm for 3pm. "Kipling", 2784 Abercrombie Road, Black Springs. $50. Bookings are essential at rodtuson1@gmail.com or 6337 9679. The next OTHR open day will feature scrumptious scones and mouth-watering cakes with tea or coffee at a pop-up café. You can explore the Oberon Station precinct and see the various projects currently underway. There is a display of railway memorabilia and history of the line, plus merchandise for sale. June 4. 10am to 2pm. Oberon Station precinct. $15 adults, under 18s $10 for entry and morning tea. The myth that domestic and family violence is a private matter enables it to occur. With this free public two-hour awareness workshop presented by Lifeline Australia, you will learn what domestic and family violence is and how to recognise the signs. Saturday, June 11. 10am to noon. Oberon Showground, The Craft Room. Visit dvalert.org.au for more information. Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support for those who are struggling, all while going for a stroll. Everyone welcome. Get a free yellow t-short and talk with your local peers. Free, no registration required. The next event in Oberon will be on June 11. Future events will be August 13, October 8 and December 10. Thirsty Merc is coming to Forbes for Frost and Fire 2022! It's going to be a great evening out at the ski dam, with entertainment from 4pm to 10pm. Tickets are essential and available at www.123tix.com.au/events/31178/frost-and-fire $15 for adults (fees apply), with under 18s free. Come along and be a part of the fashions, fun and festivities. There will be loads of entertainment with a great day of racing, live music by Foxxy Cleopatra and the popular Fashions on the Field. Gates open 11.30am, tickets online through 123tix.com.au The next Mudgee Fine Foods Mudgee Makers' Markets will taken place on Sunday, June 5. With a selection of items from dozens of stalls, there's something for everyone. The market will take place from 8.30am to 12.30pm at Robertson Park. These markets take place on the first Sunday of every month (excluding January and February). Ok, it may not be held until October 29, but general admission tickets are on sale for the Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au. Held in the CWA rooms from 11am at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month, the Mudgee CWA Day Branch host their meetings. Upcoming dates: June 3, July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611. Now in its 63rd year, the 2022 Henry Lawson festival is renowned for introducing Lawson's work to generations of fans. It showcases the Grenfell region's heritage and tourist attractions with entertainment including a vibrant static street parade, market stalls and performers, Art exhibitions, guinea pig races, a woodchop, car show, blade shearing demonstrations, fashion parades, busking competitions, coach rides, and poetry reading. Full program at henrylawsonfestival.com.au Don't miss this inaugural event as that has been added to the Henry Lawson Festival program. Headlined by jazz icon James Morrison and country music stars The Wolfe Brothers, with a swag of local talent also set to entertain the crowds. Sunday, June 12. Gates open noon, the Wolfe Brothers play at 1.30pm and James Morrison 3.30pm. Grenfell Showground. $55 adults, under 12 free (NSW Discover and Parent vouchers accepted. Grenfell artist Helen Carpenter along with songwriters and artists from around the region will be travelling to Grenfell to showcase their works reflecting on the last two years. The exhibition will showcase work from across all mediums. You will see painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, moving image, animation, photography, glass and textiles. The exhibition will will be at the Grenfell Art Gallery until June 2 before moving on to galleries and venues around the Central West. World famous Prima Donna Madame Anna Bishop revisits the colonies to thrill Canowindra with her ballads and opera with associate Charles Lascelles. She spins a ripping good yarn of her astounding world adventures. Sarahlouise Owens and Dr John Phillips as Anna Bishop and Charles Lascelles. Tickets $30 each. All Saints Church, Canowindra on Sunday May 21 at 3pm. Tickets at https://www.trybooking.com/BYQUK

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BSwX7BnknTxbB3nggEwKWy/04995b89-1f73-4d59-b236-22884988d424.jpg/r0_331_2000_1461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg