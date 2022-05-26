news, local-news,

Dubbo is hosting its 51st Eisteddfod with talent coming from all over the state to participate. The strings and piano players will kick the event off on Friday, May 27 at the Macquarie Conservatorium and organiser Barbara Redgrave said she couldn't be more excited for it to begin. "It's been a lot of preparation but it will be all worth it when we start on Friday," she said. With the quality expected to be high once more, the dance section has once again blown the organisers away with the amount of entrants. "They have such large numbers, while the other disciplines such as instrumental, vocal, speech and drama are on par with what it has been in previous years," she said. "I think everyone, all the competitors are excited to be back performing and having something to work towards." The general public is invited to come and attend so that competitors have someone other than their families to perform for. "There's nothing worse then performing in front of two or three or even half a dozen people, so we really encourage the public to come along," she said. While the school days tend to be popular, the event showcases young people as well as the senior competitors. READ MORE: "It's a pleasant morning, afternoon or evening, whichever you would like to attend just to enjoy and showcase the young people and adults in the different disciplines they're in," she said. "We have tiny tots, six and under nursery rhyme in costume, baby dance with little two and three year olds, but we also have quite a few adults performing and adult groups." With people travelling from over the state to compete, Ms Redgrave said it was a huge boost for Dubbo's economy. "With people travelling people spend on petrol and accommodation for multiple nights and then people like to go shopping, it's a big benefit for the community and the city of Dubbo," she said.

