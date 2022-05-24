news, local-news, Dubbo MP and NSW agriculture minister Dugald Saunders, Lake Burrendong in Dubbo NSW, NSW government funding grant for Lake Burrendong infrastrructure upgrade, Lake Burrendong Sport and Recereational Centre, Reflections Holidays NSW

Lake Burrendong's recreational fishing ground is up for a much-needed upgrade of the boat ramp long-awaited by the region's avid fishers. Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said $170,000 in funding was now available from the Recreational Fishing Trusts for Reflections Holiday Parks to upgrade the Lake Burrendong boat ramp. "Recreational fishing plays a huge role in our region and across NSW, injecting $3.4 billion into the state every year," Mr Saunders said. "The Lake Burrendong concrete boat ramp is used by thousands of recreational fishers every year, but it's narrow, aged and in desperate need of an upgrade. "This funding will be used to widen the existing ramp, making it more user-friendly and, most importantly, safer." Lake Burrendong Sport and Recreation Centre is set on 67 hectares of natural bushland, it attracts thousands of visitors every year such as interstate visitors, families and schools for rural retreat, school camping, and of course, fishing. Located in Mumbil, it has become a favourite spot for many in the region. Dubbo's Matt Hansen has helped establish the Lake Burrendong Easter Fishing Classic which brings in thousands of fishers to the region every year since it started more than a decade ago. READ ALSO: Mr Hansen thanked the NSW Government for the funding saying its a "massive" win for all lake users. "It's a fantastic recreation waterway and expanding the boat ramp is going to make it much easier for people to launch their boat, particularly around busy times like Christmas, Australia Day and the Easter Classic," Mr Hansen said. Applications are now open for the next round of Recreational Fishing Trust grants, and Mr Saunders has urged fishing clubs and organisations, universities, councils, community groups and individuals to come forward. "If you've got an idea that will support fish habitats and recreational fishing, then I encourage you to get your application in," he said. Applications close on June 29. Applications are at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au or email ideas to recreational.fishingtrust@dpi.nsw.gov.au.

