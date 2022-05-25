news, local-news,

Jason Owen will be unable to perform at Dubbo Show after testing positive to COVID-19. The singer posted to his social media on Wednesday morning, highlighting his devastation that he would not be able to attend the event. "[COVID] has absolutely nailed me the past 12 hours and unfortunately this means I won't be able to make my appearance at the annual Dubbo Show this weekend," he posted. "I'm so sorry to everyone that were planning on attending my show from either in or out of town but because I need to isolate for seven days I'm unable to make it happen." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Owen said he was "gutted". However he praised Dubbo Show Society for being amazing. The singers' fans were quick to offer him their well-wishes and encouragement to take it easy. On Monday the well-known singer visited Dubbo South Public School to speak about his experiences growing up in a small town and to encourage the students to follow their dreams. Talking to the Daily Liberal after the event he spoke about how big the Dubbo Show was to him growing up. His said family would drive up from Albert, stay in a motel for a few nights, and visit the show. When he was old enough he's sit at the bar and enjoy the musical performances. "I remember watching artists here... it was a massive show. It was always a dream of mine to play the Dubbo Show," Mr Owen said. Mr Owen said his main concern now was keeping his baby daughter Lyla safe. His charity, Doin' It for Rural Aussie Kids, has been named as the charitable organisation for the 2022 show. The charity provides support to children in rural areas who may be doing it tough. Charity representatives, including Mr Owen, visit rural and remote schools to meet the students, take part in motivational talks and help develop their self-belief and abilities to achieve the things that seem impossible. Since 2019 the charity representatives have connected with1600 children in regional NSW, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

