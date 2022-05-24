news, local-news,

Time is running out to have a say on the Dubbo Regional Council 2022/23 budget. The budget, as well as well as council's long term financial plan, statement of revenue policy and other associated documents, are currently open for public submissions. Feedback will be accepted until 5pm on Monday, May 30. The draft documents will guide council's activities across the next 12 months. The documents also outline the charges for the upcoming financial year. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The residential sewer charge is proposed to increase from $2.17 per kilolitre to $2.22 per kilolitre, while the residential sewer charge for those with the three-bin system is likely to increase from $815.50 to $835.88 in 2022/23. "We know this isn't ideal, especially off the back of the pandemic, but in order to maintain our current levels of service, plan for ongoing maintenance and asset renewal, we have had to bring charges in line with the costs associated with the delivery of service," council chief executive officer Murray Wood said. Council has also applied to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal to increase the local government area's rate peg above the set 0.7 per cent. "I'd like to encourage the community to support the one-off special variation Council is proposing of 2.3 per cent, which will result in the revenue collected from rates as a whole to increase by 2.3 per cent, approximately $600,000," Mr Wood said. "The risk of not considering applying for the special variation includes missing the opportunity to invest in community infrastructure and additional services." The budget documents also outline the major projects council is planning to fund, including the completion of the Boothenba Road and Dubbo Reginal Livestock Market intersection upgrade and a shared pathway along the Macquarie River. The community can make submissions online via the Dubbo Regional Council website, where the budget documents can also be viewed. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

