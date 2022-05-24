news, local-news,

Twenty-five new probationary sheriff officers will be deployed to work at courthouses across NSW including one at the Dubbo courthouse, following an attestation ceremony on May 20. Member for Dubbo, Dugald Saunders said the new probationary sheriff officer at Dubbo will not only keep operations running smoothly, but will also carry out important work administering court orders in the community. "We want to ensure our community feels safe when attending court, so it is great to see a new recruit commencing duty at Dubbo," he said. READ ALSO: Congratulating the new officers on their graduation, Attorney General Mark Speakman acknowledged the crucial role they will play in keeping the courts and communities safe. "Each one of these sheriff's officers has worked tirelessly to complete the training and achieve this honour," Mr Speakman said. "To have 25 graduate together is an outstanding achievement." Mr Speakman said about a third of the probationary sheriff's officers would work in regional NSW. "This means we now have 316 sheriff's officers stationed in 170 locations across the state," he said. The sheriff of NSW Tracey Hall said the NSW sheriff and Justice Academy training course is an intensive 10-week program covering communication skills to de-escalate situations as well as tactical training, including hand-to-hand combat. "Sheriff's officers need a wide range of skills due to the diversity of their work," Ms Hall said. "They are our unsung heroes, protecting people when they attend court. "I congratulate each and every recruit for their dedication and hope they forge long and rewarding careers." This year's graduates come from a range of backgrounds, including NSW Police, Corrective Services, the Australian Defence Force, retail, and other industries.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/e1efc995-9577-4450-a3d7-e4b921fe0408.JPG/r0_132_3543_2134_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg