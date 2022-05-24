news, local-news,

Six Dubbo community groups have received up to $1000 thanks to support from local Australia Post workers. Drama Club Dubbo, Dementia Counselling, Orana Early Childhood Intervention, Orana Support Services, Macquarie Home Stay and Pink Angels were all nominated for a People of Post grant. Australia Post team members are encouraged to nominate local organisations they share a connection with. Pink Angels received $1000 which will help create care packs to support breast cancer patients. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Louise Taylor said she nominated the charity because in the past five years her sister and cousin were diagnosed with breast cancer, which lead to treatment and surgery. "Nominating Pink Angels is a small way I can help women in Dubbo and surrounding communities with support with an issue directly affecting my family," Ms Taylor said. Kim Butler nominated Macquarie Home Stay, which was awarded $950. "It's a great idea for individuals and families who live in the Western Region to have accommodation and support while they are seeking medical care or treatment; it's like a home away from home," Ms Butler said. "Macquarie Home Stay will purchase new plants for their parkland to encourage better physical, emotional and mental health for patients and families." Dementia Counselling was nominated by Diane Forester. The organisation received $1000 to hold a series of art workshops for people living with dementia. The aim of the workshops is to help bring people together for support and companionship, while improving overall wellbeing. Orana Support Service was nominated by Virginia Brown. The $1000 will be used to purchase supplies for Meals on the Main - which provides meals for vulnerable community members. "It is distressing to see the increase of vulnerable people in the community," Ms Brown said. "Meals on the Main is just one initiative supported by Orana Support Service. I wanted to support an organisation that is doing what it takes to get help to those who desperately need it and don't have easy access to it." Ms Brown said all of her staff were knowledgeable about the values and mission of the organisations they had nominated. "My staff thrive on those everyday conversations at the counter which sometimes surprisingly reveal many an unsung hero in the community. I burst with pride how my staff genuinely care, offer assistance and celebrate the achievements of our customers," she said. "Working in a ruraI community we are extremely privileged to have the unique opportunity to connect with the locals and also represent Australia Post which is such an iconic, trusted organisation who is truly giving back directly to our local community." Ms Brown said it was "truly amazing" to think about the hundreds of community organisations across Australia that would benefit from the People of Post grants. The full list of grant winners can be seen at auspost.com.au/popgrants. Australia Post will also launch its 2022 Community Grants program in June, with organisations able to apply for funding for projects that support mental health and wellbeing in local communities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/szmxUse7pKRunEdvcxFUnw/3db5cecf-225a-4be8-8ef1-5b06e17e1451.jpg/r7_13_3016_1713_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg