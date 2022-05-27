news, local-news, NSW government, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders, Destination NSW, Tourism Tribe, Caves Gallery & Bookshop, Wellington Caves, Stuat Town Festival 2022

Spreading the word about events such as the Stuart Town Festival that recently drew more than 2,000 visitors into the hamlet requires more than just able bodies like Ben Penhall. "We need more smart people to help out with our committee," the retired Wellington businessman said as they begin to consider plans for next year's festival on the October long weekend. Around the corner from the renowned Wellington Caves, the Caves Gallery and Bookshop owner, Christine Hardy feels the same although they have a Facebook page. "This is just a hobby business for us being retirees but if we can let more people know we're having a book or clearing sale every Saturday, that is helpful," Ms Hardy said. Mr Penhall and Ms Hardy both want to make their events known far and wide, and thanks to the Digital Skills Accelerator program of the NSW government targeting the Dubbo region's tourism businesses has given them new ideas. "This program ensures business operators have the social media know-how to stand out in a crowded digital marketplace and learn a new skill at the same time," Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders said. "[It's] supporting our local business owners and workers to develop the skills they need to be successful and to help grow the visitor economy." Destination NSW has partnered with digital consultancy, Tourism Tribe to offer the free program to accommodation providers, tour companies, and visitor attractions to transform their online marketing activities. READ ALSO: The training include digital health checks, optimising websites, improve online listings and growing their Facebook and Instagram channels. Tourism Tribe's Liz Ward said 95 percent of tourism business operators in regions like Dubbo are small and medium-size and they are the ones that "needed the most assistance" because they have little or no resources to change over into digital operations. More details are available at www.tourismtribe.com/programs/dnsw2022/. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168083814/2abd8f24-3ef1-4789-b341-2a2c9ec423fb.jpg/r10_0_4214_2375_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg