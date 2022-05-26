news, local-news,

Last year the Dubbo Show made a triumphant return after COVID-19, and Show Society president Wesley Temessl expects this year's 149th show to be bigger and better. The 2022 Regional Australia Bank Dubbo Show kicks off at 7am on Friday, May 27 and will run until 5pm on Sunday. "Pre-sale tickets have been very, very good. There has been a steady number of people coming through and purchasing tickets," he told the Daily Liberal. "We should expect a good crowd, just like last year. Let's hope the good weather stays with us." READ ALSO: The pavilion displays will be open to the public from 9am on Friday, ahead of the Great Lego Building challenge at 10.30am. Friday evening will also host the harness racing from 5.30pm along with the speed shearing competition. Followed by live music by country music duo McAlister Kemp at 7pm. The yard dog trials will feature from 7.30am on Saturday, along with the wood chopping golden axe at 9am before the Teenage Showgirl presentation at 11.30am. Saturday's main event will be the Bob Berry Real Estate grand parade followed by the Show's official opening from 2.30pm. Mr Temessl said this year the circus was back and the animal nursery would be a lot bigger and more spread out. He also said the firework display at 8pm on Saturday should not be missed. The demolition derby will take place at 2.30pm on Sunday after the winner of the Toyota Hilux is announced at 12 noon. "For the three days of the Show there's something here for everybody, it's a good day out," Mr Temessl said. Mr Temessl said country shows were the heartbeat of so many rural communities, not only celebrate the best of the best in the community but allow visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the bush. "Agricultural shows have been in the limelight since COVID, highlighting how important they are to communities," he said. "And that has been recognised through state and federal government grants to assist show societies to remain viable and keep running into the future."

