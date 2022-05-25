news, local-news,

Dubbo doctor Shannon Nott has been recognised for his collaborative work. Dr Nott has been named as the Collaborative Staff Member of the Year at the NSW Health awards. The awards recognise health workers for their dedication and excellent care of patients. Dr Nott was recognised for the extensive support he provides operational managers and other clinicians beyond his substantive role, both in the hospital sector and primary care. ALSO MAKING NEWS: He became a finalist in the NSW awards after taking out the title in among the Western NSW Local Health District staff. The rural health director said he was incredibly honoured to receive the accolade. "All the innovations and dedication of people across the state really reiterates how good a health system we have in NSW," he said. "I've been lucky enough to travel around to many local health districts and Speciality Health Networks around the state over the last couple of weeks, which reminds me every day of how proud I am to be a clinician in NSW, seeing the adversity many of our clinicians and health system has faced through bushfires, floods and the pandemic is truly amazing." Dr Nott also thanked all of his colleagues in western NSW for the work they do. "Particularly to our frontline staff, who work incredibly hard for their communities and are so passionate about rural and remote health. Without that dedication, we wouldn't be able to achieve anything we have been able to do. I'm incredibly humbled to work alongside such dedicated and passionate clinicians," he said. Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor said 11 of the 33 finalists at the awards were from regional NSW, showcasing the importance of innovation and collaboration throughout the entire health system. "Our health workers do incredible things each and every day, often without thanks...," Mrs Taylor said.

