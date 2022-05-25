sport, local-sport,

The Dubbo Netball Association's Pink Day can only be labelled as a huge success after raising more than $1000 on Saturday. Players and supporters were decked out with pink shoes, headbands and socks while some even dyed their hair in support of the day. The Pink Day raised money for Breast Cancer Network Australia, an illness which touches many people in and around Dubbo. Association president Vanessa Uebergang said the day was a huge success, with $1245 being raised. "It was really lovely, everyone sort of dressed up and it was really cool to see the support from everybody," he said. "Because we got a quite a few different families who have been affected by it (breast cancer) it kind of meant a lot to a fair few different people. READ ALSO: "So that was really nice to show we are still supporting things outside of netball even though we are a big family." On the court, Narromine Hawks continued their unbeaten start to the season after they defeated Fusion Fierce 39-20. The Hawks have now opened the season with four straight wins, including a big victory over Fusion Heat two weeks ago. Heat bounced back from the loss with a tight 46-42 win over the Macquarie Hornets on Saturday while St Groovers also won, defeating Nyngan 50-25. In the other game of the round, it was a close one as St Thunder defeated Fusion Mixtures 41-36.

