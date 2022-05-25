news, local-news,

The next stage of construction for Wellington's underground water supply has begun. Installation of a 5.5 kilometre pipe that will connect a new production bore at Lay Street and Bicentennial Park to the Wellington water treatment plant on the Falls Road is under way. The project will enable Wellington's water treatment plant to either 'blend' bore water with river water, or to operate entirely with bore water when we are in extreme drought. Residents in the Wellington and Montefiores area are being advices that message boards have been put in place to notify motorists of the changed traffic conditions as they occur. READ ALSO: The NSW government announced $30 million to expand the local underground water supply within the region, a key component of Dubbo Regional Council's 'water for the future' strategy. The pipeline will travel down Lay Street, Nicholi Street, Herbert Street, Montefiores Street before crossing underneath the Mitchell Highway, and proceed down Macquarie Street. It will continue through farm land before being tunnelled under the Macquarie River to arrive at the water treatment plant. Eire Constructions were successful in obtaining the contract via a competitive tender process. As part of their collaboration with council, Eire Constructions has delivered courtesy notices to homes along the impacted streets. Variable message Boards have also been put in place to notify motorists of the changed traffic conditions as they occur. For more information about the project visit the Dubbo Regional Council website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/a96861ab-762e-45da-ba19-1e9e315a24a7.jpg/r1_2_716_406_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg