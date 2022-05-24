news, local-news, Indigenous-Aboriginal Party of Australia, Indigenous voice in the Australian constitution, Indigenous-Aboriginal Party candidate Derek Hardman, Indigenous-Aboriginal Party convenor Owen Whyman, Greens candidate and Brewarrina councilor Trish Frail, Labor MP Linda Burney, Aboriginal affairs in Australia

A push for a referendum to recognise the Indigenous people in the constitution is taking shape and candidates for the seat of Parkes in the recent election are leading the way. They are, however, preferring to stand up on their own ground and not rely on newly-elected prime minister Anthony Albanese's Labor government and influential Indigenous MP for Barton, Linda Burney, who is set to be elevated to the Aboriginal affairs portfolio. "We'll see how far she [Ms Burney] can push the limits and what boundary she could work on as minister," Owen Whyman, convenor of the newly-formed Indigenous-Aboriginal Party said. "It's good on her, but we are going to push on our own because we are it for the long haul as we have said before." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Whyman, whose party finished fourth in terms of most votes in Parkes behind reelected incumbent MP Mark Coulton of the Nationals, said they are continuing their campaign across NSW, and in other states such as Tasmania and Western Australia, and territories to get more Indigenous people to form IAP and be known. "It was a big achievement for us having been only formed in November last year ... for Indigenous recognition to be out there, we need to stand up and get our names known, and our faces seen in the bigger arena," Mr Whyman said. Mr Whyman said the IAP has formed a working relationship with Mr Coulton and they will continue to engage because the seat of Parkes has "someone who has been in parliament for a long time" who understands the significance of their call for Indigenous recognition and lifting the living standards of Indigenous communities. Greens Party candidate Trish Frail, a Ngemba woman who is a Brewarrina Shire councilor, said she and her party would support the IAP's call for Indigenous recognition. "We are now on the right track [for] we've been doing everything that is required from us culturally, and more of the wider community is really supportive and satisfied of the fact that more First Nations people are having a voice for everybody. I know the wider community does respect that," Ms Frail said. Ms Frail was sixth in the overall result for Parkes and despite the low turnout of her campaign, she confirmed she would run again next time and would be moving her residence and business to Dubbo. "I will be more out there to push further First Nation's issues as well as women's and family issues because women are disregarded and they are important issues that I have stood for," she said. "They have been talking about that for a long time having a voice in the constitution and a lot of people now know the proper history of what went on in the history of Australia. [During my campaign] majority are supportive that we do need a treaty, that we do need to be recognised in the constitution as people of Australia the fact our land was never ceded." Ms Frail said she would support Ms Burney in her new role in Mr Albanese's cabinet. "I know her personally and it's brilliant that she's going to be a minister with passion who does really care about the Indigenous people," she said. But the push for the recognition in the constitution will need thorough consultation with all Indigenous communities, particularly the smaller ones, the chairperson of the Three Rivers Regional Assembly, Paul Carr said. "They are promising a voice in the constitution but who's voice is it?" he asked.

