Three Rivers Machinery in Gilgandra, Narromine and Warren, has claimed one of the gongs in this year's Case IH Australian Dealer of the Year awards. For the first time the dealerships took out the award for Dealer of the Year (parts). Three Rivers Machinery owner John Plunkett described the win as "awesome" and paid tribute to the outstanding efforts of his team. READ ALSO: "This is a genuine team effort and after such a big 18 months, when the business has gone through major expansion and change, our staff have come together in such a dedicated way," he said. "This award for our parts department is so well deserved and a tribute to their discipline and effort. There can be 12 to 14-hour days at times, but they just keep fronting up and putting in. "I'm proud of all our team and after more than 20 years, to receive national recognition is a fitting reward for everything they do." Three Rivers Machinery is owned by John and Bronwyn Plunkett and marked its 20th birthday in October last year. The dealership began in Warren opening its doors in October 2001, before Three Rivers Machinery expanded in October 2020 taking over the Case IH dealerships in Gilgandra and Narromine. Three Rivers employs about 40 people across the three sites.

