news, local-news,

She was the teenage showgirl in 2017 and she's done it again, becoming Dubbo's Young Woman of the year for 2022. Maree Pobje said she was "honoured" to be able to represent Dubbo and rural women. "I did the teenage showgirl in 2017, and that was when my eyes were opened to what the showgirl movement was which is now rebranded to young woman," she said. This gave Ms Pobje a feel for being around iconic Dubbo community members and being in the Dubbo Show committee tent. "It really opens your eyes to a different side of the show and after being exposed to that in 2017 it set a goal pretty high for myself to be the showgirl which is now the young woman and it feels very nice to hold that title and I think it's going to be a lovely 12 months," she said. The 21-year-old is excited to work alongside runner up and friend Tiffany Ingham, to help Showgirl coordinator Josie Anderson. "We will be quite the dream team, which is really good, and Josie has done a fantastic job, without her we wouldn't be able to do what we've done," she said. With a passion for rural women in remote communities, the first thing Ms Pobje wishes to do is try to improve rural service and internet. READ MORE: "With the showgirl brand in front of my name, I want to see what doors I can get into," she said. "A lot of women depend on their own incomes from working from home out on farms, a lot of them have university degrees and don't want to give up their careers so their only option is to work from home, which is quite difficult when we've got terrible rural service." With many other plans in the works, Ms Pobje said she looks forward to "putting Dubbo and some other smaller towns further West, on the map." "It's a really good opportunity not just to win, but to be a part of it and meet the right people who can make that sort of thing happen," she said. She wanted to give a "massive thank you" to two very important people at Dubbo Show Society. "I need to thank Josie Anderson, I know it's a massive job and without her help we wouldn't be able to do any of it, also to Dubbo Show Society president Wesley, the show wouldn't be able to happen without him," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/e88de36c-e74e-4676-98a1-b2efe5e464db.jpg/r0_83_3840_2253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg