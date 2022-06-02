The current photography policy at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre has been updated to allow for more groups to be able to showcase their talent through both candid and staged photography.
The current Photography Policy which identifies two designated photography areas backstage is deemed too restrictive by some local performing arts groups who want to capture behind-the-scenes photographs and footage of their performers and other members of their group.
Narelle Jeffrey, a member of the Dubbo Eisteddfod Committee and representative of the Performing Arts Collective spoke at council's public forum and said she understood the policy arose from an incident some time ago but encourages council to adopt a different approach.
"As hirers of that venue we certainly have the interest of children at the forefront, it's our responsibility as it is everyone in this room to make sure our vulnerable are well protected," she said.
"Both the dance collective and eisteddfod committee wish to be able to showcase the friendship that is formed at eisteddfods and at times you can see that best when you take a candid photo from the wing."
Ms Jeffrey said by restricting the photography they aren't able to show the "vibrancy" and "warmth" that occurs behind the scenes.
"We want to be inclusive and by showcasing these types of photos we are able to contribute to the performing arts sector in our community," she said.
Council resolved that the DRTCC Photography Policy be amended to allow for all areas on stage and backstage to be available for photography and filming for all hirers except dressing rooms and toilets.
Council also determined to amend the DRTCC Photography Policy to allow local and touring productions that have an adult cast and crew over the age of 18, the opportunity to take photos and film in dressing rooms but not toilets, noting all persons being filmed or photographed must provide permission.
In a report to council by Director Culture and Economy Natasha Comber, council has a responsibility to ensure children are protected under the guidelines of the Office of the Children's Guardian and all users of the facility including staff.
"Council and members of the local performing arts community have a shared belief that the intent to protect children and manage corporate risk is important, but there is opportunity to review how that protection is provided," the report said.
Council requests that the amended DRTCC Photography Policy be considered as part of the Child Safe Standards being developed by Dubbo Regional Council, as part of the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Child Institutional responses to Child Sexual Abuse.
Council requested a further report be provided to Council in March 2023 summarising implementation and compliance to the policy.
