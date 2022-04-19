community,

Taronga Western Plains Zoo have welcomed an adorable new arrival with the birth of a healthy zebra foal in early April. Zookeepers were delighted to find that zebra mare, Kijani had given birth overnight to a healthy female foal, who was already up and moving about under Kijani's careful protection. "Within an hour of being born, the little foal was up and active, immediately imprinting onto its mother. "Kijani and the foal are doing well, and the little filly is finding its legs," keeper Anthony Dorian said. Guests can expect to see the little foal suckling from Kijani, practicing its running and jumping and having many well-earned naps in the beautiful Dubbo sunshine. "Kijani is a very protective mother, keeping the foal away from the others, often putting her body in between the calf and the herd," he said. "The calf is milk dependent and hasn't yet started grazing. "It is most active in the mornings, having short bursts of energy before collapsing into the grass for a nap". Zebra have a gestation period of 12-13 months. Taronga Western Plains Zoo is home to 15 zebra across three groups at present. The breeding herd with the new foal is located just after the elephant exhibit, three individuals can be observed up close on the Savannah and a small bachelor group next to the giraffe exhibit. The pint-sized zebra foal joins some other new arrivals at the zoo including six-month old Quokka joey and five-month old Greater One-Horned Rhino calf, Hari. Many parents are sure to relate to the antics of cheeky Hari who wants to play and climb all over his mother, Amala - even during nap time. All members of Ring-tail Lemur or Meerkat troops play a vital role in raising young and exemplify the importance of all mother figures - whether biological or not. With some new faces and old favourites, Mother's Day at the zoo is a sure way to show all the mums and mother figures how special they are. The zoo café has a special Mother's Day Brunch available at the Savannah Room, overlooking the Primate Islands. Fancy something more casual? A High Tea Grazing Box option is perfect after finding a nice place to sit and observe the zoo mothers be as incredible as they are and make the day at the zoo even more special. Home to more than 4000 animals and 97 different species the zoo is a great place to explore. Open seven days a week. Hours: 9am - 4pm.

